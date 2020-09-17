STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Narendra Modi devoted to service of the nation, welfare of poor: Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Amit Shah said that under Narendra Modi's leadership, the poor and deprived sections of the society have been given a respectable life.

Published: 17th September 2020 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 11:21 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah

PM Narendra Modi with Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday extended birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the country's most popular leader is devoted to the service of the nation and welfare of the poor.

Shah also said that under Modi's leadership, the poor and deprived sections of the society have been given a respectable life.

"Birthday greetings to country's most popular leader Prime Minister @narendramodi, who is devoted to the service of the nation and welfare of poor.

"In the form of Modi ji, the country has got a leader who has connected the deprived class with the mainstream of development and laid the foundation of a strong India," he said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

The home minister said the poor of the country, who have been deprived of their rights for decades, have been provided with houses, electricity, bank accounts and toilets, while poor mothers were provided with gas connections through Ujjwala scheme.

"All of them have been given a respectable life. All this have been possible only due to the unwavering determination and strong will of Prime Minister @narendramodi," he said.

Shah said it is a privilege to have the opportunity to serve 'Maa Bharati' under the leadership of "such a great leader @narendramodi ji who spends every moment of his life making a strong, secure, self-reliant India".

"I, along with crores of people of the country, wish Modi ji good health and a long life," he said.

The prime minister turned 70 on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Narendra Modi  Narendra Modi birthday
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp