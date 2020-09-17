Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants, woman killed in Srinagar gunfight, CRPF man injured

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three Hizbul Mujahideen militants and a woman were killed while a CRPF deputy commandant injured in a gunfight in Srinagar on Thursday. Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh said 177 militants, including 20 foreigners, were killed in 72 gunfights in J&K this year.

Singh said the J&K Police and the CRPF launched a search operation at Batamaloo area of Srinagar in the early hours after receiving information about the presence of militants. Batmaloo, a congested area, is barely a km away from Civil Secretariat and Police Control Room (PCR).

During the search operation, troops came under fire from militants hiding in a house. The gunfight ended with the death of the three Hizbul militants and the woman, Kousar Riyaz, who was caught in the crossfire, Singh said. CRPF deputy commandant Rahul Sharma was rushed to Army hospital in Srinagar for specialized treatment.

The slain militants were identified as Zakir Ahmad Paul of Shopian, Ubair Mushtaq Bhat of Kulgam and Adil Hussain Bhat of Awantipora. Police said the trio was involved in several attacks in Srinagar and South Kashmir. Youths of the area fought pitched battles with security men during and after the gunfight. The cops fired tear smoke shells to disperse the stone pelting youth.

52 kg explosives seized

Security forces recovered over 50 kgs of explosives from two underground dumps in south Kashmir. 416 gelatine sticks and 50 detonators were recovered. The detonators were destroyed on the spot due to the risk of carrying and transporting.