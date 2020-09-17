Three militants killed, two CRPF jawans injured in cross-firing in Srinagar 

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants and a woman were killed and two paramilitary jawans injured in a gunfight in Srinagar today morning.

A joint contingent of police and paramilitary CRPF laid siege around Batamaloo area of Srinagar yesterday evening after receiving inputs about presence of a group of militants there.

A police official said while the security men were conducting searches, they came under fire from militants hiding in the area in the early hours today.

The fire was returned by the troops and in the initial gunfight, a militant and a 45-year-woman Kounsar Reyaz were killed.

The woman, according to police, was killed in the cross-firing.

In a subsequent gunfight, two more militants were killed, a police official added wherein two paramilitary CRPF jawans, including an officer, were injured in the gunfight and evacuated to army hospital for specialized treatment.

The identity of slain militants and the outfit to which they owed allegiance was being ascertained.

Further, search operation in the area is underway.