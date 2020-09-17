STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three militants killed, two CRPF jawans injured in cross-firing in Srinagar 

A 45-year-old woman was also killed amid cross-firing between the paramilitary forces and militants today, police said.

Published: 17th September 2020 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2020 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Soliders stand guard on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Awantipora in Pulwama District on Thursday.

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants and a woman were killed and two paramilitary jawans injured in a gunfight in Srinagar today morning.

A joint contingent of police and paramilitary CRPF laid siege around Batamaloo area of Srinagar yesterday evening after receiving inputs about presence of a group of militants there.

A police official said while the security men were conducting searches, they came under fire from militants hiding in the area in the early hours today.

The fire was returned by the troops and in the initial gunfight, a militant and a 45-year-woman Kounsar Reyaz were killed.

The woman, according to police, was killed in the cross-firing.

In a subsequent gunfight, two more militants were killed, a police official added wherein two paramilitary CRPF jawans, including an officer, were injured in the gunfight and evacuated to army hospital for specialized treatment.

The identity of slain militants and the outfit to which they owed allegiance was being ascertained.

Further, search operation in the area is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Srinagar Srinagar cross firing
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp