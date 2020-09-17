STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tribal girl gang-raped in Jharkhand, one arrested

The girl and her friend were trying to remove their vehicle which was stuck in the mud when two motorbike-borne men beat her friend up and raped the girl.

stop rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GODDA (JHARKHAND): A tribal girl has allegedly been gang-raped in Jharkhand's Godda district, police said on Thursday.

One accused has been arrested and a manhunt has been launched to nab the other, district Superintendent of Police Y S Ramesh said.

The incident took place near Basdiha village in Lalmatia police station area on Tuesday night, he said.

As per the FIR lodged by the survivor, she was going to Lalmatia with her friend on a motorcycle on Tuesday evening when their vehicle got stuck in the mud near Basdiha, the officer said.

"Two motorbike-borne passersby beat her friend up, snatched his mobile phone and dragged the girl to a nearby bush, where they took turns to rape her till late night," the SP told PTI.

The survivor managed to escape from the spot on the pretext of attending nature's call and informed the police, he said.

A team was formed under Mahagama Sub-divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Veerendra Chaudhary and one accused was arrested on Wednesday, the SP said, adding search is on for the other.

