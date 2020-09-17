STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Video shows MP minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Congress worker pushing each other in Gwalior

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when Tomar came to accept a memorandum from Manjhi community members, who held an agitation over their demand.

Published: 17th September 2020 01:34 AM

BJP flag, Congress flag

Image of BJP, Congress flags for representational purpose (File photos | PTI)

By PTI

GWALIOR: A video has surfaced on social media purportedly showing Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar and a Congress worker pushing each other when the former tried to meet Manjhi community protesters in Gwalior's Phool Bagh area.

At that time, some Congress workers also came to the spot to protest against the removal of the party's hoardings by the local civic body.

The video shows Tomar snatching the Congress flag from a party worker, after which minister and the opposition party worker can be seen pushing and shoving each other.

Congress workers later raised slogans against the minister.

The Congress workers were protesting against the removal of hoardings and banners put up to welcome state party chief Kamal Nath, who is scheduled to arrive here on September 18.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Satyendra Singh Tomar said when the minister came to Phool Bagh to take a memorandum, a couple of protesting Congress workers came near him.

"The security personnel took these protesters away and took the minister safely ahead to enable him to accept the memorandum," he said, adding that no case was registered in connection with the incident.

The minister later said, "Congress workers created disorder in bid to reach the spot. But this will not deter a public servant. Kamal Nath, during his 15-month long tenure as chief minister, did not give even 15 minutes for Gwalior."

He accused the previous Congress government of not sanctioning funds for hospitals here.

"Now, the Congress is spending crores on advertisements and hoardings," the minister alleged.

After the incident, former minister and Congress MLA Lakhan Yadav and Congress candidate from Gwalior (bypoll seat) Sunil Sharma staged a dharna at the site.

"The posters-banners of the Congress are being removed due to fear of BJP leaders and ministers, but the common people are with us. How will the BJP take them away?" Sharma asked.

Comments

