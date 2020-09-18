STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Army Chief visits J&K to assess situation along LoC

During his interaction with soldiers deployed in the high altitude areas, he appreciated their high morale and complimented them on their response to Pakistan's ceasefire violations.

Published: 18th September 2020 01:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 01:17 AM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Army Chief General M M Naravane on Thursday arrived here on a two-day visit and took "a firsthand assessment" of the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir, a Defence spokesperson said.

During his interaction with soldiers deployed in the high altitude areas, he appreciated their high morale and complimented them on their response to Pakistan's ceasefire violations, Col Rajesh Kalia, spokesperson of the prestigious XV corps, said in a statement.

The Army Chief also commended the use of technology to ensure effective day and night surveillance across the LoC which has resulted in many successful operations to foil infiltration bids in the recent past.

Gen Naravane reinforced the need to extend all possible support to the civilians residing in the border areas who are victims of targeted ceasefire violations by Pakistan Army and are facing hardships due to the pandemic.

He later proceeded to interact with commanders and troops deployed in the hinterland, the spokesperson said.

While interacting with jawans, the General highlighted that it was "the dawn of a new era of development, peace and prosperity in Kashmir" and applauded them for their high level of morale and contribution to peace building in Jammu and Kashmir.

He appreciated the high level of coordination amongst all government agencies towards maintaining peace in the Valley and efforts to reach out to the people to overcome the challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Later in the day, he reviewed the overall security situation along with the Northern Army Commander and Chinar Corps Commander, Col Kalia said.

The Army chief called on Lt Governor of JK Manoj Sinha and discussed issues concerning the present security situation in the Union Territory.

He assured the wholehearted support of the Army in ushering in peace and stability in the region, the statement said.

Gen Narvane is scheduled to return to New Delhi on Friday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M M Naravane Indian Army Line of Control
India Matters
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photo| Twitter)
China trying to obstruct India from patrolling at LAC but no power can stop our Army: Rajnath
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tahir Hussain, Safoora Zargar among 15 named in Delhi riots plot
Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni (File photo| AP)
Goodbye India, hello IPL: MS Dhoni set to 'rule roost' in UAE
For representational purposes (Tapas Ranjan | Express Illustrations)
Job loss during lockdown sucked these women in Tamil Nadu into underbelly of couple swapping

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Kerala Higher Education Minister K T Jaleel (Facebook photo)
Kerala gold smuggling case: Youth Congress stages protest in front of NIA office
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
What’s the link between Vitamin D and Covid-19?
Gallery
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
A vast swath of a vital wetlands is burning in Brazil, sweeping across several national parks and obscuring the sun behind dense smoke. IN PIC: A jaguar lays near an area recently scorched by wildfires. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 200 jaguars, other animals feared dead in Brazil tropical wetland fires, rescue operations continue 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp