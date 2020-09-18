BJP member calls for evolving research in Homeopathy, Ayurveda in Rajya Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A BJP member in Rajya Sabha on Friday called for evolving research in Indian medicine systems of Homeopathy and Ayurveda, saying India can become a world leader by developing alternative technologies and not by following established technology.

Speaking on 'The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020' and 'The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020', which were promulgated as ordinances earlier, Sudhanshu Trivedi said there is a need to establish dedicated infrastructure in medical bodies in the country and thus the need for bringing the bills.

Some opposition party members, however, took on the government for promulgating the ordinances.

They said it was an "overreach" on the part of the government and yet another attempt by it to "strike at federalism".

Trivedi said during the COVID-19 outbreak, the government has officially called for the use of alternative medicines of Ayurveda and Homoeopathy for boosting immunity and this will prove beneficial in the coming times.

Quoting Rabindranath Tagore, he said, "We could have have been in a different position in the world had we followed what Tagore had said in 1936, established research institutes for Ayurveda and Homoeopathy and possessed some patents."

"When we are faced by new challenges in the new age, we would have to go through alternative technology to become world leaders. By following established technology, we can only become followers and not leaders," the BJP member said.

Trivedi said in the 21st century, India has taken forward many researches.

"We can become world leaders in new techniques and this government is moving ahead with new dimensions," he said.

"How can health for all be achieved till we do not develop structured medical practice systems?" he asked.

Supporting the two bills, the Biju Janata Dal's Prasanna Acharya said legislations need to play a visionary role in bringing deficiencies out of a system.

He called for making Indian systems of medicine like Homoeopathy and Ayurveda more robust.

However, Acharya hit out at the government for promulgating the ordinances.

"Don't try to run the country through ordinances. What was the need to promulgate these ordinances? What was the extraordinary situation? What was the government doing for so many years and why did it not do anything and bring a bill in Parliament earlier?" he asked.

Samajwadi Party member Ram Gopal Yadav said he supported the bills and the government should not delay setting up the two councils.

Ram Chandra Prasad Singh of the Janata Dal (United), a BJP ally, also supported the bills, saying they will help promote Indian systems of medicine.

Tiruchi Siva of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) also took on the government for promulgating the ordinances.

He said most of the bills were being passed due to the majority enjoyed by the government.

He accused the government of taking away the rights of states.

"This is one more attempt by this government to strike at federalism," he alleged.

Siva said there is no representation of states in the two councils.

"We suggest that at least representatives of state governments should be taken into consideration in these bodies," he said.

V Vijaysai Reddy of the YSR Congress Party asked why there cannot be an independent board for the promotion of traditional medicines.

"This is definitely an overreach on the part of the central government," he said.