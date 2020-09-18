Debt-ridden farmer dies by suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur

By PTI

HAMIRPUR: A 46-year-old farmer, who was under debt, allegedly hanged himself in Amireta Dera village in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur district, officials said on Friday.

The farmer, Mahendra Verma, allegedly took the extreme step on Thursday, ADM Vinay Prakash Srivastava said.

The brother of the farmer told police that Verma had taken a loan of Rs 42,000 under the Kisan credit card from Aryavrat Bank and Rs 80,000 from Union Bank but had not been able to repay it.

According to the family of the farmer, he was under stress due to the loans, which might have driven him to take the step.

Revenue officials have been asked to look into the matter and further action will be taken after getting their report, the ADM added.