'Farmers are watching you': Kejriwal appeals to non-BJP parties to unite in RS, oppose farm bills

As the Lok Sabha passed 'controversial' Agriculture legislations on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minsiter Arvind Kejriwal asked the non-BJP parties to ensure that all of their members are present in Rajya Sabha and that they do not stage a walkout 'drama'.

Asking all non-BJP parties to unite in the Upper House to oppose the three farm bills, that he claims 'would leave farmers in the hands of big companies for exploitation', Kejriwal said in his tweets that farmers all over the country are watching you.'

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the proposed legislations would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system and they would be at the "mercy" of big corporates.

केंद्र के तीनों विधेयक किसानों को बड़ी कंपनियों के हाथों शोषण के लिए छोड़ देंगे



मेरी सभी ग़ैर भाजपा पार्टियों से बिनती है कि राज्यसभा में एकजुट होकर इन विधेयकों का विरोध करें, सुनिश्चित करें कि आपके सभी MP मौजूद हों और वॉकआउट का ड्रामा ना करें। पूरे देश के किसान आपको देख रहे हैं — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) September 18, 2020

Amid the ongoing protests, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet to protest three farm sector bills saying that the move "symbolises my party's vision, its glorious legacy and its commitment to go to any extent to safeguard the interests of farmers".

​The Centre introduced three bills, the Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill in Parliament to replace ordinances promulgated earlier.

These bills seek to provide a barrier-free trade for farmers' produce outside the notified farm mandis (wholesale markets) and empower farmers to enter into farming agreements with private players prior to production for the sale of their produce.

