'Farmers are watching you': Kejriwal appeals to non-BJP parties to unite in RS, oppose farm bills

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the proposed legislations would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system and they would be at the 'mercy' of big corporates.

Published: 18th September 2020 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

As the Lok Sabha passed 'controversial' Agriculture legislations on Monday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi chief minsiter Arvind Kejriwal asked the non-BJP parties to ensure that all of their members are present in Rajya Sabha and that they do not stage a walkout 'drama'.

Asking all non-BJP parties to unite in the Upper House to oppose the three farm bills, that he claims 'would leave farmers in the hands of big companies for exploitation', Kejriwal said in his tweets that farmers all over the country are watching you.'

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the proposed legislations would pave the way for dismantling of the minimum support price system and they would be at the "mercy" of big corporates.

Amid the ongoing protests, SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet to protest three farm sector bills saying that the move "symbolises my party's vision, its glorious legacy and its commitment to go to any extent to safeguard the interests of farmers".

​The Centre introduced three bills, the Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill in Parliament to replace ordinances promulgated earlier.

These bills seek to provide a barrier-free trade for farmers' produce outside the notified farm mandis (wholesale markets) and empower farmers to enter into farming agreements with private players prior to production for the sale of their produce.

(Inputs from PTI)

