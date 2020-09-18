STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Goa to prepare SOP on providing oxygen to COVID-19 patients

Anaesthesia technicians that are being trained will be deployed to monitor oxygen supply to patients either in the ward or remotely.

Published: 18th September 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinder

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government will prepare a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to ensure that all COVID-19 patients, whether with mild, moderate or severe symptoms, get oxygen on time in state-run facilities, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane has said.

Rane made the statement after chairing a meeting of an expert committee that on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 situation in Goa which is witnessing a rise in positive cases.

He said patients coming to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with coronavirus symptoms are to be treated in the COVID-19 ward of the facility without any delay.

He said patients coming to the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) with coronavirus symptoms are to be treated in the COVID-19 ward of the facility without any delay.

Anaesthesia technicians that are being trained will be deployed to monitor oxygen supply to patients either in the ward or remotely, he said.

Maintaining that no preferential treatment would be given to anyone, Rane said, Beds are to be made available to all patients in need - no VIP culture.

He said nodal officers at COVID-19 hospitals are the final authority on discharging patients.

The government has notified GMCH, District Hospital andESI Hospital, both in Margao, and Sub-District hospital at Ponda as COVID-19 treatment facilities.

