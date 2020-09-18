STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pakistan army targets forward areas along LoC in J-K's Poonch for second straight day

Pakistan troops have violated the ceasefire agreement 31 times so far this month.

Published: 18th September 2020 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Line of Control in Poonch

Indian Army Soldiers stand guard near the Line of Control in Poonch (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Pakistan army continued ceasefire violations for the second consecutive day on Friday by resorting to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly to the Pakistani aggression, they added.

"At about 1630 hours today, Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Balakote sector," a defence spokesman said.

​ALSO READ | Shopian encounter: Army finds 'prima facie' evidence against troops, initiates proceedings under Army Act

Pakistan troops have violated the ceasefire agreement 31 times so far this month.

On Thursday, an Indian Army jawan was injured in Pakistani firing in Balakote sector.

An army personnel was killed and two others, including an officer, injured on Tuesday as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by using heavy fire and mortar shells along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, according to officials.

On September 2, a JCO was killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Keri sector of Rajouri.

TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Shopian Encounter Indian Army Poonch District
