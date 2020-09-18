STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
RJD MLA's controversial comment on Sushant Singh Rajput causes embarassment to party ahead of Bihar Assembly election

Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, JD-U spokesperson said that the RJD ought to tender a written apology on behalf of Arun Yadav or the MLA himself.

Published: 18th September 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: A controversial comment of RJD's Saharsa MLA Arun Yadav on late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput triggered a major outcry in Bihar against the RJD and its MLA ahead of Assembly polls.

The MLA said that a person belonging to the Rajput caste cannot commit suicide.

The comment came a few days after the letters written by Dr Raghuvansh Prasad Singh caused a major faceloss to the party.

The RJD officially distanced itself from the controversial comment of Arun Yadav but the NDA allies continued to slam the RJD and its MLA for such objectionable comment and demanded an apology.

The RJD MLA, who is also known as a loudmouth, passed the controversial comment on the sidelines of inauguration of a road under his assembly constituency on Wednesday that triggered a mass outcry.

Yadav's comment caused more embarassment to the party after the recent comment of Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav on Dr Raghuvansh Prasad Singh comparing him with a pot of water in the RJD that is an ocean.

"It has become clear that RJD will not get the votes from a major chunk of Rajput caste after recent two controversial statements of its leaders.The party's senior leaders belonging to the same caste are also hurt and have gone silent over this," said a senior party source anonymously.

BJP spokesperson Dr Nikhil Anand lambasted the RJD for promoting a politician of such casteist mentality in politics.

"What can we expect from the leaders of a party like RJD wherein no decency is maintained in speaking about people like Sushant Singh Rajput and Dr Raghuvansh Prasad Singh? Arun Yadav's comment at a time when the CBI is investigating the case of SSR, who was the son of Bihar's soil, has bluntly exposed the RJD's cunningness on the SSR death," he said.

Slamming the RJD, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, JD-U spokesperson said that the RJD ought to tender a written apology on behalf of Arun Yadav or the MLA himself.

Vijay Kumar Yadav, RJD spokesperson, told the media that the party does not owe any allegiance to this comment passed by the party MLA Arun Yadav. He said that party will ask him as to what transpired him to make such comment on the SSR death case without party's consent.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kumar Singh, senior JD-U Rajput leader, accused the RJD of always being anti upper-castes right from its chief Lalu Prasad to its MLA like Arun Yadav.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput MLA Arun Yadav RJD Sushant death case BJP JDU Bihar Rajput
Comments

