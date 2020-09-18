STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three-day Jharkhand Assembly monsoom session begins amid COVID surge

After holidays on the next two days, the House will sit again on September 21 and 22.

Published: 18th September 2020 11:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 11:53 PM   |  A+A-

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: The brief three-day monsoon session of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly began on Friday amid strict adherence to coronavirus guidelines.

After holidays on the next two days, the House will sit again on September 21 and 22.

The house assembled for a short time during which Finance Minister Rameshwar Oroan introduced first supplementary budget of over Rs 2584 crore for the fiscal 2020-21 for consideration of the house after which the members paid condolence to former President Pranab Mukherjee and others.

Besides Mukherkee, the members paid tributes by standing in silence for two minutes to former union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, cricketer-turned Uttar Pradesh minister Chetan Chauhan, Indian classical music doyen Pandit Jasraj and senior journalist PV Ramanujam.

After making obituary reference, the house was adjourned till Monday.

Paying his condolence to Mukherjee, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said the veteran leader commanded respect among all the parties.

Except for 3-4 legislators who are under quarantine after testing positive for coronavirus, rest others attended the session on the opening day.

Jharkhand has a 82-member assembly, including one nominated member.

Presently two elected seats are vacant.

The monsoon session is being held in the backdrop of raging coronavirus pandemic in Jharkhand.

All the legislators, assembly secretariat officials and media persons were allowed inside the assembly premises only after mandatory COVID-19 test.

Sitting arrangements were made in a way that there was a gap of one seat between two MLAs.

Chief minister, ministers, legislators and otheres were wearing face masks in obedience to coronavirus protocols.

The house will take up discussion on the first supplementary budget on Monday.

The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD has a combined strength of 47 in the house.

The BJP''s number has gone up to 26 after former chief minister Babulal Marandi returned to the saffron party and was named its leader in the house.

It also has support of two AJSU MLAs.

The Speaker is, however, yet to recognise the merger of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) legislative party with that of the BJP and also according Marandi the status of leader of the opposition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rameshwar Oroan Hemant Soren Jharkhand Assembly Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp