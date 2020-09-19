STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agriculture bills: 31 farmers' outfits come together for Punjab 'bandh' on September 25

A call for a 'rail roko' agitation has already been given by the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee from September 24 to 26.

Published: 19th September 2020 11:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 11:38 PM

Members of various farmers' organizations on their way to stage a protest against the central government over agriculture related ordinances in Patiala Saturday Sept. 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Thirty-one farmers' bodies in Punjab on Saturday joined hands to make the September 25 'bandh' against the agriculture-related Bills introduced in Parliament by the Centre a success.

Representatives of the farmers' outfits held a meeting in this regard at Moga on Saturday.

Among the major farmers' unions which supported the 'bandh' call are the Bharti Kisan Union (Krantikari); Kirti Kisan Union; Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan); BKU (Lakhowal); BKU (Kadiyan); BKU (Sidhupur); BKU (Doaba) and BKU (Dakunda), said Krantikari Kisan Union president Darshan Pal.

Farmers have expressed apprehension that the three Bills will pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the 'mercy' of big corporates.

The three legislations--Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill--were passed by the Lok Sabha recently.

These will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

