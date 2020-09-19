STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Export ban: Partial relaxation likely for onion cargo stranded at ports, exporters apprehensive

DGFT is understood to have communicated to the Customs Department to give the go-ahead to cargo that have arrived at the port, but not to ones which are in transit.

Published: 19th September 2020 12:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 12:00 AM   |  A+A-

Onion

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Onion-filled trucks and containers stranded at different ports of the country, in the wake of the Centre's export ban of the vegetable, might be given clearance as part of partial relaxation, Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) sources said on Friday.

DGFT is understood to have communicated to the Customs Department to give the go-ahead to cargo that have arrived at the port, but not to ones which are in transit, they said.

However, there is some confusion among the exporters on the relaxation and its grounds.

"We are unsure whether all the cargo that have reached the ports would be allowed for export or only those which had received Let Export Order (LEO)," a trader said.

LEO is the last step in the list of compliance requirements required to export goods out of India.

"There are 500-600 trucks stuck at the land borders," a Malhadipur Exporters' Association official had told PTI on Thursday.

A Mumbai-based exporter said some 400-odd containers loaded with nearly 11,500 tonnes of onion are stuck at Nava Shiva Port.

This cargo, meant for overseas markets like the Middle East, Singapore, Colombo and Malaysia, had received LEO.

The partial relaxation might help in the export of around 3,000-4,000 tonnes of onions to Bangladesh, another trader said.

In some land ports of West Bengal like Gojadanga, Petrapole and Mahadipur, exporters are beginning to divert their stock to local wholesale markets to tide over losses, as the onions begin to rot, traders said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Onion Export Ban
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp