STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Farmers in Amritsar protest against Centre over agriculture reform bills

Gurlal Singh, a farmer, said, 'The decisions of the government have been against the people be it note ban, GST and now farm ordinances.'

Published: 19th September 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 11:18 AM   |  A+A-

Farmers, Agriculture

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By ANI

AMRITSAR: Farmers held a protest demonstration against the Centre on Saturday over the recent bills in the agriculture sector.

As per the visuals of the protest the farmers burned an effigy. The demonstraion also led to a traffic jam.

Speaking to ANI, a leader of the farmers, Gurbachan Singh Chabba said, "We are protesting and have burned the effigy of the government. If these bills, which are against the farmers of Punjab, are passed in the Parliament then the farmers will be destroyed and the Mandi system as well."

"These bills are anti-farmer and should not be passed in the Rajya Sabha. The bills are for enabling loot by big corporates and companies. We are protesting against this," he further said.

Gurlal Singh, a farmer, said, "The decisions of the government have been against the people be it note ban, GST and now farm ordinances."

The Lower House passed the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. It has already passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

These bills will now be tabled in the Rajya Sabha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Farmers Amritsar
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
In the desert springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp