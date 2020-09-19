STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hate show: Supreme Court says media can’t target one community

The channel’s response came on a question by Justice Chandrachud, who asked what the channel plans to do to assuage apprehensions of the court over the content that was seen as incendiary.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

 Justice, Judiciary, Supreme Court

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked Zakat Foundation, an NGO which provides training to largely Muslims students aspiring for civil services, whether it wanted to intervene in the Sudarshan TV case following allegations of foreign funding from some terror-linked organisations to its Indian set-up.

A bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud, Indu Malhotra and K M Joseph told senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for the Zakat Foundation, that the affidavit of Sudarshan TV has allegations of foreign funding against his client.

During the hearing, Sudarshan TV through senior advocate Shyam Divan said it will file an affidavit after the SC criticised it over its Bindas Bol show, which claimed a big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service. 

The channel’s response came on a question by Justice Chandrachud, who asked what the channel plans to do to assuage apprehensions of the court over the content that was seen as incendiary. “We do not want to come in the way of journalism. We know as a court what happened during the Emergency. So we will ensure free speech and ideas. We don’t want to do censorship.

We are not the censor board... While we respect freedom of media, let this message to go to the media as well that any community shouldn’t become a target. Ultimately, we all exist as a nation, which must be cohesive and not against any community,” Justice Chandrachud said.

In a separate affidavit filed with the court, Sudarshan TV has said it has no ill-will against any community or any individual, and the programme concerns a matter of national interest. The case is slated for further hearing on Monday. ens
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sudarshan TV Supreme Court
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp