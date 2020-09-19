STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala gold smuggling case raised in Lok Sabha, Congress demands transparent inquiry

Kerala gold smuggling case raised in Lok Sabha, Congress demands transparent inquiry

Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden

Congress MP Hibi Eden (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Congress member in Lok Sabha on Saturday demanded a fair and transparent investigation into the gold smuggling case in Kerala, saying agencies should inquire into the "conspiracy" angle.

Raising the matter during the Zero Hour, Hibi Eden, who is an MP from Ernakulam constituency, also alleged that the Kerala government has been brutally attacking youths and women who were leading a peaceful protest on the issue.

READ| Kerala gold smuggling case: Minister KT Jaleel questioned by NIA for entire day

"As we all know the gold smuggling case in Kerala, where gold was smuggled in diplomatic baggage in which the Chief Minister's Office is directly involved. Agencies are investigating the case, a fair and transparent inquiry is needed," he said.

He added that all those who are involved in this case should be brought to light.

"The conspiracy factor should be inquired. I urge upon the central government to direct the Kerala Governor to furnish a detailed report on the law and order situation and to have a joint investigation in this matter," he said.

Raising the matter of Gorkhaland, Darjeeling MP Raju Bista (BJP) requested the government to resolve the issue as early as possible.

"We are sure that the government will soon resolve issues pertaining to Gorkhaland. It is a legitimate demand. A stable political solution will help in promoting growth in the area. I request the government to resolve the issue as early as possible," Bista said.

Uttam Kumar Reddy (INC) raised the matter of corporatisation of 40 ordnance factories.

He said that this was an "ill-advised" move and "I urge the ministry of defence to reconsider" this.

P Ramulu (TRS) demanded allowance for SC/ST youths who have lost their jobs due to the CIVID-19 pandemic.

He claimed that many SC/ST students are working under MNREGA and also selling fruits and vegetables.

"There is a need to provide unemployment allowances of Rs 5,000 per month to them," he added.

Sumalatha Ambareesh, an independent member from Karnataka, said there is a fear that if Hindi is pushed as the sole medium of communication, then it might lead to the eventual decline of regional languages.

She mentioned about the government's proposed three-language formula during the Zero Hour.

"The proposed three language formula. I think I speak for millions of South Indians when I say that we fear if Hindi is being pushed as the sole medium of communication, it might lead to the eventual decline of regional languages.

This is not acceptable," she said.

A three-language formula has been proposed in the new National Education Policy.

"We love and respect Hindi. I think any national policy has to be approached keeping the regional, linguistic identities and sentiments in mind," she said.

The member also urged the central government to look into these issues and ensure that the country's past is preserved for a beautiful future.

