STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Kin says no to Dr BR Ambedkar memorial, reminds Uddhav of Vajpayee’s vision 

Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar opposed the construction of his grandfather BR Ambedkar’s memorial at Indu mill in Mumbai.

Published: 19th September 2020 08:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 08:06 AM   |  A+A-

The Ambedkar memorial is proposed to come up at Indu mill in Mumbai

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar opposed the construction of his grandfather BR Ambedkar’s memorial at Indu mill in Mumbai. Incidentally, the Maharashtra government on Friday postponed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ambedkar statue amid reports that several leaders, including Prakash Ambedkar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, were not invited for the event.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, however, clarified that the ceremony was cancelled due to some “confusion” and that the function would be held after consulting all stakeholders. There is no bias against any political party or organisation, he said.

But Prakash said he is against installations of statues be it of any individual. “Instead of the memorial, some intellectual centre should be developed at the sprawling location.” Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had proposed to use the  Indu mill location for an  international school of studies, he said. “I hope the CM ponders over Atal ji’s proposal.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BR Ambedkar Ambedkar statue Prakash Ambedkar Maharashtra government
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp