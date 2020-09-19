Kin says no to Dr BR Ambedkar memorial, reminds Uddhav of Vajpayee’s vision 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar opposed the construction of his grandfather BR Ambedkar’s memorial at Indu mill in Mumbai. Incidentally, the Maharashtra government on Friday postponed the foundation stone laying ceremony of Ambedkar statue amid reports that several leaders, including Prakash Ambedkar and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, were not invited for the event.

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, however, clarified that the ceremony was cancelled due to some “confusion” and that the function would be held after consulting all stakeholders. There is no bias against any political party or organisation, he said.

But Prakash said he is against installations of statues be it of any individual. “Instead of the memorial, some intellectual centre should be developed at the sprawling location.” Former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee had proposed to use the Indu mill location for an international school of studies, he said. “I hope the CM ponders over Atal ji’s proposal.”