No earning and mounting debt drive Rajasthan jeweler family to suicide

JAIPUR: Four members of a jeweler family have been found dead on Saturday morning in Kanauta area of Jaipur. The family was reportedly under depression due to mounting debts and virtually no earnings due to Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the police, the bodies were seen hanging by some neighbours in the Jamdoli area who informed the police. When a team from Kanauta police station entered the house, the jeweler and his two sons were found hanging in the hall while the wife was found hanging by a fan in another room.

The victims have been identified as Yashwant Soni (47), his wife Mamta Soni (40) and their two sons Ajit Soni (20) and Bharat Soni(17). Yashwant Soni had jewellery shops in Jaipur and Alwar.

People in the neighbourhood said some people, who had lent them money, had visited the Soni family on Friday evening and created a ruckus at their house. As they loudly demanded money from them, the family probably felt humiliated and seem to have gone into deep depression. Yashwant Soni told the lenders that their money would be refunded after selling the shop and house.

No suicide note has so far been recovered from the spot.

Additional DCP Manoj Chaudhary of Jaipur East said the preliminary enquiry has revealed that the family was a resident of Alwar and had been working in Jaipur for the last five years. They had borrowed money and were facing a lot of pressure from the lenders. The family was trying to sell off their house and shops but were unable to find any buyers.