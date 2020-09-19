STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Protesting against new farm Bills, farmer dies by suicide at Punjab's Muktsar

Singh had been participating in the protest since September 15 which is being organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) at Badal village.

Farmers raise slogans during an ongoing protest outside the residence of Ex-CM Parkash Singh Badal against three agriculture-related bills at Badal village in Sri Muktsar Sahib. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A 70-year-old farmer has died by suicide after a protest against the new farm Bills in Muktsar district of Punjab, police said on Saturday.

Pritam Singh, a resident of Akkanwali village of Mansa district, consumed poisonous substance on Friday morning and died at a hospital later in the day, they said.

Singh had been participating in the protest since September 15 which is being organised by the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) at Badal village, the native of former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal The reason behind the farmer taking the extreme step is still not known, said the police.

The farmers' body, however, claimed that he was under debt.

BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh demanded the administration give a compensation to the family of the deceased.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

