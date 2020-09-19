STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh voices support for farmers protesting farm Bills

"Kisaan Bachao, Desh Bachao. Kisaan Virodhi Bill Da Asi Sarey Virod Karde Haan (Save farmers, save the country. We all oppose the anti-farmer Bills)," Dosanjh said in a tweet.

Published: 19th September 2020 12:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 12:21 AM   |  A+A-

Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit Dosanjh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh has voiced his support for farmers protesting against the three agriculture sector Bills passed by Lok Sabha.

The Lower House of Parliament passed the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill on Thursday.

It had passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday.

The bills seek to deregulate the sale of agricultural produce to ensure better prices for the farmers.

But many farm organisations and opposition parties say they are a step towards dismantling the minimum support price (MSP) regime.

"Kisaan Bachao, Desh Bachao. Kisaan Virodhi Bill Da Asi Sarey Virod Karde Haan (Save farmers, save the country. We all oppose the anti-farmer Bills)," Dosanjh said in a tweet.

When someone asked him on Twitter to either read the ordinances or not comment, he replied that farmers of Punjab have come out on the roads and somebody should talk to them.

Dosanjh added that he himself belonged to a farmer's family.

Replying to another person who asked him how the ordinances were against the interest of farmers, Dosanjh said the farmers would not be able to "decide" the rates for their produce and they do not have enough space to store their crops.

"We expect farmers to feed the nation but they can't decide on the rates," he tweeted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diljit Dosanjh agriculture sector Bills Farmer Protests
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp