View of Attorney General important in contempt cases: Ex-SC judge Kurian Joseph

KOCHI: When the apex court considers a contempt of court petition against an individual, it is important that the view of the Attorney General (AG) is sought, opined former Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph. Referring to the recent case against Bhushan, Kurian pointed that the court did not seek the view of the AG which was unfortunate.

He was inaugurating a webinar on ‘Criminal contempt: Limitation on criticism against judiciary’ organised by National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi. Vice-chancellor Dr K C Sunny presided over the event.