4 brick kiln workers killed, 30 injured in accident in UP's Saharanpur

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: At least four brick kiln workers were killed and 30 others injured when a speeding truck hit their DCM vehicle on the Gangoh-Titro road in Saharanpur district, police said on Sunday.

The accident took place late on Saturday night, they said.

Some of the injured are in critical condition and have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Police said the labourers were on their way to Punjab for work from Pipalhera village of Muzaffarnagar district.

All the deceased belonged to Muzaffarnagar district.