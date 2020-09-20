STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assam Police recruitment question paper leaked, CM orders probe

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal was immediately informed about the question paper being leaked and he ordered cancellation of the examination.

For representational purposes

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The question paper of the written exam for 597 posts of sub-inspector in the Assam Police was leaked and authorities cancelled the test on Sunday minutes after it had commenced across the state, officials said.

He also asked the director general of police (DGP) to inquire into the matter, they said.

The question paper was under strict possession of district police forces, the officials said.

"The question paper had four different sets with corresponding answer keys. Around 11.50 am, I got a WhatsApp message containing one set.I immediately checked it and unfortunately, it happened to be one set," State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Chairman Pradeep Kumar told PTI.

Several district superintendents of police informed that the examination, which had started at 12 pm, had been stopped immediately after instructions from the SLPRB, he said.

Kumar said the chief minister and the DGP were informed about the question paper leak immediately and Sonowal directed cancellation of the examination.

"There were around 66,000 candidates for 597 unarmed sub-inspector posts.

Within a month, we will announce new dates for the written examination.

It will be followed by physical tests and computer knowledge," the SLPRB chairman said.

Asked about the possible source of the leak, Kumar said the papers were taken from Guwahati by all district police with proper escorts and these were under their custody till the examination started this afternoon.

"A proper investigation will detect the source and find the culprits. The case has been handed over to the CID already. The IG (inspector general) of the Special Branch will do a separate inquiry. Also, the Karbi Anglong police will register a case as the WhatsApp message was anticipated to have originated from there," he said.

Chief Minister Sonowal has instructed the DGP to apprehend the culprits involved in the leaking of the question paper for the recruitment of police officials.

"The CM instructed the DGP to identify the nexus, which conspired to spoil the recruitment process, and give strict punishment as soon as possible," a statement from the Chief Minister's Office said.

On September 12, the SLPRB chairman had issued a notice cautioning candidates against touts after an audio clip went viral that promised sub-inspector jobs against payment of money.

"The candidates need not pay any money anywhere during the entire process of recruitment. If anyone demand money at any stage of recruitment, a criminal case will be taken against him/her," the notice had said.

