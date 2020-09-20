BJP considering to move privilege motion against opposition MPs for creating ruckus in Rajya Sabha

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Political confrontation between the ruling NDA and opposition parties is likely to escalate over the Sunday ruckus in Rajya Sabha as the BJP is considering moving privilege motion against several opposition MPs, accused of unruly behaviour in the House during the passage of two farm bills.

The development comes after 12 opposition parties gave a notice for a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh over the manner in which the bills were passed in the House after he overruled their pleas for an adjournment of the proceedings.

Soon after opposition parties gave the notice, several Union ministers rushed to the residence of Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu and discussed with him the entire episode of unruly behaviour and ruckus allegedly created by opposition MPs, a source said.

The government is actively considering to move privilege motion against three to four MPs, including the floor leader of a party, the source said.

The Rajya Sabha on Sunday witnessed unruly scenes with members throwing papers at Harivansh, who was presiding the House during the passage of the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill.

Opposition members were seen standing on officials' tables and even broke the mike in front of the chair as they alleged that their demand for a division of votes on their motion to refer the legislation to a select committee was overruled.

The bills were passed through voice votes amid the din caused by opposition protests.

The parties that have submitted the notice against the Deputy Chairman include the Congress, All India Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi, CPI, CPI(M), Nationalist Congress Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, National Conference, DMK and the Aam Aadmi Party.