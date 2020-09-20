STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Calling it 'anti-farmers', Punjab government to move court against new farm bills

BJP’s 'watershed' moment will be the death of agriculture and will endanger the nation’s food security, warned Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

Published: 20th September 2020 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 09:30 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File photo | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Government will be moving to court over the farm bills which have been passed in the parliament.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Sunday said his government will take the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to court over the new 'unconstitutional, undemocratic and anti-farmer laws' of the central government.

''We will move courts and fight the draconian legislations as soon as they get the presidential nod and become the law of the land,” he said.

Amarinder questioned the rationale behind putting the controversial and vicious Bills, which were a blatant encroachment of the state’s powers and control of the Agriculture sector, to voice vote, despite strong reservations by the Opposition and inadequate numbers in the House. 

"Why did the House not go for division of votes on this critical issue, which has even divided the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)," he asked.

EXPLAINED: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy

Amarinder said, "we stand with the farmers and will do whatever it takes to protect their interests. They (BJP and its allies) clearly don’t care for what these laws will do to the farmers."

BJP’s 'watershed' moment will be the death of agriculture and will endanger the nation’s food security, warned the chief minister. 

"By pushing the Bills through without consulting the key stakeholders and even without taking the punjab government, a major contributor to India’s agricultural sector growth, into confidence, the Central Government had shown that it had no concern whatsoever for the farmers or the farm sector," he said.

​ALSO READ | Centre would have been in trouble if Rajya Sabha voted on farm bills?

Pointing out that the Bills nowhere make any mention of retaining the MSP, Amarinder said "this clearly exposes the ill intent of the Central Government, which has a poor trust record as far as states go. If they could not adhere to the clearly defined provisions on GST, how can one trust them to uphold their verbal
assurances on MSP."

"Where will these poor farmers go to sell their produce with the states no longer the pivotal players in the entire agricultural marketing system," he asked.

Pointing out that these farmers were nowhere near getting the Government-mandated MSP on their foodgrains in the open market that exists even today to a limited extent, the chief minister said it was unfortunate that instead of strengthening the state-led marketing system, as the Congress had promised in its manifesto, the central government had chosen to end it completely.

ALSO WATCH:

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Farm Bills Agriculture Bills monsoon session of Parliament
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp