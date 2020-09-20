Centre presents Bill to make Aadhaar must for NGOs for receiving donations from abroad

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha on Sunday witnessed introduction of a Bill that seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). Under this providing the Aadhar numbers of the office-bearers of any NGO will be mandatory for registration and public servants will be barred from receiving funds from abroad.

The Foreign Contribution Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2020, introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, also proposes to enable the Centre to allow an NGO or association to surrender its FCRA certificate.

Introducing the bill, Rai said, “There would be no discrimination. The permission which was given earlier to religious institutions for foreign contributions under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010 will continue.

But these institutions should not deviate from their objective and not be a threat to the country’s security.”The draft bill proposes that not more than 20 per cent of the total foreign funds received could be spent on administrative expenses. Presently, the limit is 50 per cent. Congress’ Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury claimed that Bill puts unnecessary powers in hands of Central governemnt to suppress opposition.