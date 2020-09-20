Magisterial inquiry ordered into 'custodial' death of Jammu and Kashmir youth

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Authorities in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir have ordered a magisterial inquiry into the allegations of custodial death of a youth from Sopore town earlier this week.

The inquiry officer on Sunday asked people, including the relatives of the deceased, to record their statements about the incident.

Additional District Magistrate, Baramulla, has been appointed by Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, G N Itoo as an inquiry officer to conduct a magisterial enquiry into the circumstances of the death of Irfan Ahmad Dar.

Protests had erupted in north Kashmir's Sopore town after Dar (23) allegedly died in police custody on Tuesday.

While the police said the youth escaped from custody and his body was found later, the youth's family claimed it was a "murder in custody".

"The public in general and the close relatives of the deceased Irfan Ahmad Dar, son of Mohammad Akbar Dar of Sidiq Colony, Sopore, along with the persons having knowledge about the case in particular, are hereby informed through the medium of this notice to record their statements regarding the knowledge about the alleged custodial death of the deceased before the enquiry officer," a notice issued by the inquiry officer said.

The officer also provided a schedule for recording the statements.

People have been asked to record the statement -- verbal or written -- on September 20 and 21 at ADC office Sopore from 10 am to 1 pm, and from September 22 to 26 at ADC office Baramulla from 10 am to 4 pm.

The statements can even be electronically furnished to the inquiry officer on phone number and email-ids.

The District Magistrate has asked the inquiry officer to submit the inquiry report within 20 days.