Man sodomised at gunpoint in Muzaffarnagar

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR (UP): A 35-year-old man was allegedly sexually assaulted at gunpoint by five men in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Sunday.

The man, who had given a loan of Rs 1 lakh to one of the suspects, called him to demand the return of the amount.

He was called on Saturday to a place at Pawti village in Charthawal area, from where the suspect and four others took him to a sugarcane field, according to a complaint.

He was intoxicated and sodomised at gunpoint.

The suspects also recorded a video of the incident and threatened to upload it, Superintendent of Police (Crime) Durgesh Kumar Singh said.

A case has been registered under sections 147, 148, 323, 377 and 328 of the Indian Penal Code.

A search is on for the suspects, the SP said.