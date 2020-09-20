STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police complaint filed against Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika for addressing rally amid COVID-19

The meeting drew a huge crowd, raising concerns as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in Assam.

Published: 20th September 2020 10:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 10:27 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika

Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: A complaint has been filed against Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika for allegedly violating COVID-19 protocols by addressing a poll rally in Baksa district, police said on Sunday.

Hazarika, the Minister of State for Health, addressed a rally in Tamulpur earlier this week for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) election, which is suspended indefinitely due to the pandemic.

The meeting drew a huge crowd, raising concerns as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the state.

The complaint, which was filed in Guwahati, has been forwarded to Baksa district as the alleged violation took place there, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Central) of Guwahati Police Sarmistha Baruah said.

"As it was not in our area, we have not registered the case here. We forwarded it to the Tamulpur police station in Baksa on Saturday," she added.

When contacted, Baksa Superintendent of Police (SP) Hiranya Barman said they are yet to receive the document.

"We have not received any formal document as of now. Once we receive it, we will proceed in accordance with law," he said.

The complainant, Tarun Dutta, has alleged violation of the COVID-19 protocols, including that the minister was not wearing a mask.

Hazarika, along with Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has been at the forefront of Assam's battle against COVID-19.

He has often appealed to people to adhere to the protocols to prevent the spread of the virus.

