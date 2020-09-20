Tejashwi Yadav challenges Bihar CM Nitish to visit police stations in disguise to witness reality of corruption

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Stepping up the political attacks on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the assembly polls, Bihar’s leader of opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday once again accused him of being tolerant to corruption and unemployment. Yadav’s accusation came on the day the JD-U put posters carrying Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s lines of appreciation for Kumar recently.

Taking to his twitter, Tejashwi Yadav openly challenged Kumar asking him to name a single police station and block where work of public is done without taking offering. “If you don’t trust me, come with me in disguise and you will see the reality on what I say,” Yadav said, adding that corruption and arrogance towards the people in the state bureaucracy and all other departments has skyrocketed. He also tagged a video with his tweet showing how money is needed to anything done.

Tejashwi reiterated that he would continue questioning the government on corruption, unemployment and nepotism. “I will not allow running away from actual problem of people to virtual politics. I have a volume of questions on the failures of your government and irregularities committed so far,” he said.

Accusing the CM of running the present and future of 7 crore youths of the state, Yadav asked Kumar to say why they have not been given employments yet.

“You said that 10 lakh people get employments every day, but the ground reality is completely opposite”, he said, adding that effect of age has become visible on the Chief Minister and the fear of defeat making tense and worried a lot. Meanwhile, the NDA leaders mocked Yadav for dropping the photographs of his parents Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi from posters put up by the RJD.

No talks on seat-sharing yet, says Chirag

Putting to rest all speculation that seat-sharing in the NDA has been decided in principle, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) president Chirag Paswan on Sunday told party leaders via a letter that no discussion with the alliance partners of NDA has been held so far