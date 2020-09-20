STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Pooran Prakash, four members of family test positive for coronavirus

BJP's Baldev MLA Pooran Prakash and four members of his family were found infected with coronavirus during a random testing.

Published: 20th September 2020 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Pooran Prakash

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Pooran Prakash (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MATHURA: BJP's Baldev MLA Pooran Prakash and four members of his family were found infected with coronavirus during a random testing, an official said here on Sunday.

Coronavirus rapid response team in-charge Dr Bhudev Singh said the MLA, his wife Pushpa Prakash and three other members of their family tested positive for coronavirus.

They have been kept in home isolation under the supervision of doctors, he said, adding that they were found infected with the infection during a random testing.

"I had participated in a cleanliness drive in my constituency for over four hours on the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the MLA said prior to going for home isolation.

The MLA said he had taken all precautions during the drive.

Meanwhile, District information Officer Vinod Kumar Sharma said two people died while 65 more tested positive for coronavirus in the district, taking the fatality count to 73 and infection numbers to 3,591.

He said 77 people recovered from coronavirus in the district since Saturday evening.

Till now, 2,629 people have recovered from the infection in the district, the official said.

