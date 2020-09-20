Uttarakhand relaxes quarantine norms in revised COVID-19 guidelines

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: In the revised guidelines for 'Unlock 4', the Uttarakhand government has exempted people travelling to the state for less than seven-days from COVID-19 quarantine.

However, those travelling for over seven days will be home quarantined for a minimum of ten days.

"All asymptomatic persons, if travelling for a specific purpose like business, exams, industry or personal distress, for a duration of less than seven days, can attend to their purpose of visit but should continuously monitor their health. If they develop symptoms then they shall contact the local health authority," read the newly issued guidelines dated September 19 2020.

The guidelines further stated that such persons will have to adhere to all safety norms and practice social distancing as per the guidelines of the central government. If these people develop symptoms they will have to contact the local health authority.

The guidelines also mention that officials of the Uttarakhand government, who are going outside the state for work, on returning after a duration of more than five days, shall get their COVID-19 test conducted.

Asymptomatic persons travelling outside the state for five days or less will be exempted from quarantine on returning. However, if they stay away for more than five days, then they will have to home quarantine for 10 days.

For tourists visiting the hill state, two days of booking has been made mandatory with Covid negative report of under 96-hours duration.

"Tourists shall upload and bring RT-PCR/ TrueNAT/ CBNAAT/ Antigen test (negative report) done not earlier than 96 hours before the arrival to Uttarakhand border. In case they are coming without COVID test report, they will have an option of paid antigen testing either at the Border Check Post, airport, railway stations or at any other ICMR authorised COVID testing lab in Uttarakhand." the guidelines read.

In case the tourist is found positive for COVID-19, the hotel management will have to inform the district administration immediately following which the authorities will have to make arrangements to check the reports submitted by the tourists.

“It shall be the responsibility of hotel management to ensure that before tourists are allowed to check in, their COVID-19 test has been done," said the guidelines.

