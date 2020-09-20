STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Watershed moment for Indian agriculture, will ensure complete transformation of sector: PM Modi on farm bills

Modi said these proposed laws will liberate farmers from numerous adversities as he noted that peasants were for decades bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen.

Published: 20th September 2020 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 09:12 AM

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday termed the Parliamentary nod to the agrarian reform bills as a watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture. He reiterated that the system of minimum support prices (MSP) will remain, and the public procurement will continue. 

“Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers. We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations,” PM stated in a series of tweets after the Rajya Sabha passed the legislations by voice vote amid ruckus. 

ALSO READ | Two farm bills passed in Rajya Sabha despite protests by Opposition MPs

The Prime Minister also stated that for decades the Indian farmer was bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen, while the bills passed by Parliament would liberate the farmers from such adversities.

“These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them,” he tweeted. He added that the agriculture sector is in desperate need of latest technology, and the farmers will now have easier access to futuristic technology that will boost production and yield better results. 

BJP chief J P Nadda, while hailing the passage of the bills, said that the farmers have been freed from the injustice that has been continued for the last 70 years. “Those who are against the bill are anti-farmers. Instead of being part of the process, Opposition tried to obstruct the liberation of farmers. The BJP condemns their act,” said Nadda.

