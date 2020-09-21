STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

24 directors of Ghaziabad bank booked for embezzling around Rs 100 crore

Twenty-four directors of Ghaziabad's now-defunct Mahamedha Cooperative Bank have been booked for allegedly misappropriating around Rs 100 crore.

Published: 21st September 2020 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 01:20 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: Twenty-four directors of Ghaziabad's now-defunct Mahamedha Cooperative Bank have been booked for allegedly misappropriating around Rs 100 crore, according to an FIR lodged here.

The case was lodged following an audit by a company engaged by the Cooperative Department.

The company in its report named the errant directors and officials.

In a complaint to police, Cooperative Department Assistant Commissioner and Registrar Devendra Singh alleged the bank officials sanctioned loans to ineligible customers.

He said Rs 99.85 crore was embezzled.

Devender Singh said properties of seven people who took hefty loans from the bank have been attached.

Properties of other borrowers will also be attached, he said.

The case will be investigated by the cooperative cell of the UP police, SP (City) Abhishek Verma told PTI.

One of the directors named in the FIR is already dead.

The permission for running the bank was granted on February 27, 2001 by the Reserve Bank of India.

Its licence was cancelled in 2017 due to irregularities.

Meanwhile, when asked to comment over the issue, UP Cooperative Affairs Minister said he does not know whether any fraud has taken place or not.

When asked as to whether any scam was unearthed during an audit in Ghaziabad, Mukut Bihari said, "Audit was done, but whether there has been any scam, I do not know. Banks get their audit done."

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghaziabad bank Mahamedha Cooperative Bank
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp