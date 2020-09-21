Bharatiya Kisan Union announces to hold roadblocks on September 25 against new farm bills

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A day after the Rajya Sabha passed two farm reform bills, the Bharatiya Kisan Union on Monday announced to stage a nationwide protest against the legislations on September 25.

The BKU made this announcement while holding a demonstration against the farm bills outside the Muzaffarnagar district magistrate's office under its leader Rakesh Tikait.

Tikait, also the BKU's national spokesperson, said his outfit would stage demonstration and "chakkajam" on September 25 n protest against the government anti-farmer policy and laws.

"The farmers have lost faith in the BJP-led central government as it passed the bills in Rajya Sabha without any discussion," he said, adding the government is misleading people and is anti farmers by bringing these farm bills.