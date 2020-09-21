CRPF personnel injured in gunfight between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir
SRINAGAR: A CRPF personnel was injured in an encounter between militants and security forces in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.
The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nawad area of Charar-e-Sharief in the central Kashmir district after receiving information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.
As the forces were searching the area, the militants fired upon them, injuring a CRPF personnel.
The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.
The exchange of firing was going on, the official said, adding that further details were awaited.