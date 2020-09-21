STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Four-seater aircraft crashes in UP's Azamgarh, trainee pilot dead

The aircraft crashed into an agricultural field in Kushaha Fariuddinpur village under the Sarai Mir police station area around 11.30 pm due to bad weather conditions.

Published: 21st September 2020 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Accident, Road accident

For representational purposes

By PTI

AZAMGARH: A four-seater aircraft crashed in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh on Monday, leaving a 21-year-old trainee pilot dead, officials said, as they suspected that bad weather led to the incident.

The aircraft crashed into an agricultural field in Kushaha Fariuddinpur village under the Sarai Mir police station area around 11.30 am, District Magistrate of Azamgarh Rajesh Kumar said.

"The plane had taken off around 10.30 am from a training institute and was being controlled by a trainee pilot. There was only one person in the aircraft," he added.

The aircraft belonged to the Centre-run flying training institute Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Uran Akademi (IGRUA), located in Amethi, its officials confirmed.

The deceased pilot has been identified as Konkark Saran.

He was a resident of Palwal in Haryana, a spokesperson for IGRUA said.

"Saran had 125 hours of flying experience as a trainee, including over 52 hours solo. He was a skilled trainee pilot with a very good track record. Prima facie his aircraft got caught in the dense CB (cumulonimbus) clouds, which led to the incident," the spokesperson told PTI.

"He was flying a four-seater SOCATA TB 20 aircraft with fully equipped avionics and related instruments. The incident is most unfortunate and all due procedures are being carried out," the official added.

Azamgarh administration and police officials reached at the crash site to inspect the situation.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
plane crash UP Plane Crash
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp