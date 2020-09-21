STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari's family, nine others booked for fraudulent land deals

An FIR was lodged in Ghazipur Kotwali police station on Sunday after detailed investigations, lasting over two months, on directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Published: 21st September 2020 06:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

Mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari (File|PTI)

By PTI

GHAZIPUR: Gangster-turned -politician Mukhtar Ansari's wife and their two sons have been booked for allegedly buying two plots of government land in the city illegally and fraudulently, an official said on Monday.

Nine others involved in selling the plots to the trio too have been booked on cheating and forgery charges, a Revenue Department official said.

One of the plots of land, on which Ansari's wife Afsa Ansari and their sons Abbas Ansari and Umar Ansari, have built a hotel in Mahuva Bagh locality, was bought by them on April 29 2005, he said.

The land is located in Mohammadpur area and was marked as barren land in the government records, he said, adding they yet managed to buy the land.

Similarly, another piece of land was illegally bought by Afsa Ansari on September 23, 2005 and she also got its ownership changed in revenue records, he said.

An FIR was lodged in Ghazipur Kotwali police station on Sunday after detailed investigations, lasting over two months, on directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the official added.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukhtar Ansari Afsa Ansari Abbas Ansari Umar Ansari
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp