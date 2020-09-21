STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kangana Ranaut slams Maha govt after Bhiwandi building collapse, says 'stop being obsessed with me'

On Monday morning, at least ten people were killed after a three-storey building collapsed in Patel Compound in Bhiwandi, Thane. The incident happened at around 3:40 am. Five people were also injured.

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut arrives to meet Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai Sunday Sept. 13 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Days after the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished actor Kangana Ranaut's Mumbai office, the actor on Monday said that "if they (Maharashtra government) stop being obsessed with me, they will know how the entire state is collapsing".

A Twitter user shared an article reporting the collapse of a three-story building in Bhiwandi, while also tagging Ranaut's team, and said, "Painful scenes! Happens when the Maharashtra govt has only the time to dismantle @KanganaTeam's office! #Maharashtra #Bhiwandi."

To which, the 'Queen' actor responded on the micro-blogging site, saying: "Meanwhile Maharashtra government k-k-k-k-kNgnaa ..... if they stop being obsessed with me they will know how the entire state is collapsing."

On September 10, Kangana's office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished by the BMC. Post which the 'Tanu Weds Manu' star, through her lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui, had moved the High Court against the demolition of what the BMC termed as "illegal alterations" at her office.

The corporation had earlier filed an affidavit in the High Court stating that Ranaut has unlawfully made substantial alterations and additions to the property, contrary to the sanctioned building plan, and termed her allegations against it as "baseless".

