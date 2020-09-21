STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Many states, Union Territories not providing details of farmer suicides: MHA in Rajya Sabha

G Kishan Reddy said as informed by the National Crime Records Bureau, many states and UTs have reported "nil" data on suicides by farmers.

Published: 21st September 2020

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday said many states and Union Territories have not provided details of farmer suicides and hence, the national data on the causes of suicide in the farming sector is "untenable" and cannot be published.

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said as informed by the National Crime Records Bureau, many states and UTs have reported "nil" data on suicides by farmers, cultivators and agricultural labourers after several validations, even while reporting suicides in other professions.

"Due to this limitation, national data on the causes of suicide in farming sector was untenable and not published separately," he said in a written reply.

According to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data on accidental deaths and suicides, 10,281 farmers committed suicide in 2019, down from 10,357 in 2018.

The suicide rate in the farming sector accounted for 7.4 per cent of the total suicides in the country -- 5,957 farmers and 4,324 agricultural labourers, the NCRB said in the report containing the latest data.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

