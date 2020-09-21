STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Totally uncontrolled’ digital media spreads hatred and violence, Centre tells apex court

It said as against the limitation in case of print media and mainstream electronic media, nothing is required for accessing digital media except a smart phone.

Published: 21st September 2020 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:14 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that the print and electronic media “rarely cross the line” but the “completely uncontrolled” web-based digital media is often found to be spreading venomous hatred and triggering violence. 

“By the very nature of its composition, the print and electronic media would rarely cross the line which may need intervention of this Hon’ble Court frequently. As against that, by its very nature the web based digital media, by and large, remains unregulated,” the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said in its affidavit. 

The 81-page affidavit urged the apex court to leave it to the legislature to frame guidelines for the mainstream electronic and print media. If the court feels the need to lay down guidelines for electronic and print media, it should first start with web-based digital media, the Centre said in its affidavit. 

The government’s response has come on a query by the top court on the need to regulate electronic media, following the controversy surrounding Sudarshan TV’s programme on entry of Muslims in civil services.
“In case this Hon’ble Court desires to travel into the wider issues, then the issue in question, including particular series or a particular TV channel, it is absolutely inevitable to start with digital media,” the Centre said.  

