Rajya Sabha deputy chairman faces no-confidence motion

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Piqued at not being allowed to seek voting on two farm bills, 12 opposition parties on Sunday moved a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh. On the other hand, the BJP may also move a resolution seeking action against some of the MPs for their unruly behaviour in the House. Several Union ministers reached the residence of Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to discuss the pandemonium created by the opposition MPs.

The Congress, the Trinamool Congress, the DMK, the Samajwadi Party, the NCP, the RJD, the CPI (M), the CPI, the AAP, the Muslim League, the JD(S) and the NCP have signed the resolution expressing no-confidence in Harivansh. “We move this no-confidence motion against the deputy chairman for he has violated all canons of law, precedence, parliamentary practice and fair play,” reads the motion.

It says Harivansh during the point of order to be raised, did not allow many members opposing the “anti-farmer bill” to even speak, purported to extend the session beyond 1pm on September 20. “As per the convention of parliament, the House functions with the consensus of all political parties. This was specifically pointed out by Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad.

The deputy chairman did not even attempt to generate consensus in this regard and did not allow RS members sitting LS to even participate.” The opposition wrote that the deputy chairman attempted to have the Bills passed in haste and without application of mind, circumvented all demands for proper voting by division. Harivansh was accused of not allowing the opposition to seek voting on the Bills and pf passing them by voice vote amidst din.

“The dictatorial attitude of the Chair in not wanting to get a sense of the House, which is the convention to extend the session beyond the scheduled 1 pm, led to bedlam & chaos. The anti-farmer Bills were passed in the din without voting. Why the tearing urgency? On whose orders?” tweeted Jairam Ramesh, Congress.

The Centre is mulling action against MPs seen tearing copies of bills, damaging microphone and climbing on tables. “Opposition has showed height of intolerance today. They think of themselves as baadshah (king). We condemn the unruly behaviour of the opposition and we will never budge to such threats,” Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi said outside Parliament.

Microphones muted?

Amidst the uproar in the Rajya Sabha, the telecast of RSTV was muted. A few of the Opposition members also alleged that their microphones were turned off so that they could not speak.