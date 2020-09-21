STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students of 9 to 12 classes allowed to visit schools with written consent from parents in Punjab

The decision was taken in compliance with Unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Union Ministry of MHA, a government release said.

Published: 21st September 2020 12:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

School students

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Sunday allowed students of classes 9 to 12 to visit their schools in areas outside containment zones on voluntary basis for taking guidance from their teachers amid coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

However, this permission would be subject to written consent of parents/guardians from September 21 as per Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 8, it said.

The state home department has issued detailed instructions to also permit skill or entrepreneurship training in National Skill Training Institutes, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), short term training centres registered with the National Skill Development Corporation or State Skill Development Missions or other ministries of the Government of India or the state governments, the release said.

Likewise, activities of National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) and their training providers have also been allowed from September 21 subject to strict adherence of the said SOPs, it added.

