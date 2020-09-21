STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two days after Himachal Pradesh Assembly session, another MLA found corona positive

Jamwal is the sixth MLA, including two ministers in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, who tested positive for COVID.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly

Himachal Pradesh Assembly (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

SHIMLA: Two days after Himachal Pradesh Assembly adjourned sine die, a ruling party legislator tested positive for the coronavirus infection on Sunday.

Sundernagar BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal and his PSO tested positive on Sunday, said senior medical officer at Nerchowk's Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri Medical College Nerchowk, Dr J N Chauhan.

Jamwal is the sixth MLA, including two ministers in the 68-member state assembly, who tested positive for COVID-19.

The 46-year old MLA from Mandi district, Jamwal in his post on Twitter said he has isolated himself after being found infected.

The MLA also requested all those who had come in his contact recently to get themselves isolated and tested.

Earlier on the first day of monsoon session of the assembly on September 7, BJP MLA from Indora, Reeta Devi, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

She had attended the assembly session before her COVID-19 test was conducted in the evening.

Similarly, Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur had tested positive for the infection on September 3.

Nalagarh Congress MLA Lakhwinder Rana had tested positive on September 6.

Earlier, Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh too had tested positive for the infection.

Both recovered from the novel coronavirus and also attended the monsoon session.

