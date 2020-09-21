STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With over 90,000 discharges for third consecutive day, India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark

Twelve states and UTs have registered recovery rate of more than the national average and 79 per cent of the new recovered cases are from 10 states and UTs.

Published: 21st September 2020 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

covid samples, coronavirus

A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's recovery rate of COVID-19 cases has crossed the 80 per cent mark with over 90,000 recoveries recorded for the third consecutive day, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said 93,356 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours.

"India has crossed the significant landmark of more than 80 per cent national recovery rate. On a continuous stretch of high recoveries, India has also reported more than 90,000 recoveries for the third day in succession," the ministry said in the statement.

Twelve states and UTs have registered recovery rate of more than the national average and 79 per cent of the new recovered cases are from 10 states and UTs.

"The total recovered cases are close to 44 lakh (43,96,399) today. India tops the global figure of total recoveries. It accounts for more than 19 per cent of the world total," it said.

India's COVID-19 tally reached 54.88 lakh with 86,961 people being infected in the past 24 hours, while 43,96,399 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 80.12 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 54,87,580, while the death toll climbed to 87,882 with the infection claiming 1,130 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to coronavirus has further declined to 1.6 per cent.

There are 10,03,299 active cases in the country as of now, which comprises 18.28 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and it went past 50 lakh on September 16.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 6,43,92,594 samples have been tested up to September 20, with 7,31,534 samples being tested on Sunday.

Of the 1,130 fresh deaths, 455 were reported from Maharashtra, 101 from Karnataka, 94 from Uttar Pradesh, 61 from West Bengal, 60 from Tamil Nadu, 57 from Andhra Pradesh, 56 from Punjab, 27 from Madhya Pradesh, 37 from Delhi and 29 from Haryana.

Seventeen deaths took place in Gujarat, 16 in Kerala, 14 each in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and Rajasthan, 13 each in Uttarakhand and Chhattisgarh, 10 in Odisha.

Nine fatalities have been reported each in Telangana and Goa, six in Tripura, four each in Chandigarh and Himachal Pradesh, three each in Bihar and Sikkim and two each in Manipur and Jharkhand.

Of the total 87,882 deaths, Maharashtra has reported the maximum at 32,671, followed by 8,811 in Tamil Nadu, 8,023 in Karnataka, 5,359 in Andhra Pradesh, 4,982 in Delhi, 5,047 in Uttar Pradesh, 4,359 in West Bengal, 3,319 in Gujarat and 2,813 in Punjab.

So far, 1,970 people have died of COVID-19 in Madhya Pradesh, 1,336 in Rajasthan, 1,149 in Haryana, 1,042 in Telangana, 1,001 in Jammu and Kashmir, 864 in Bihar, 701 in Odisha, 617 in Jharkhand, 677 in Chhattisgarh, 562 in Assam, 535 in Kerala and  491 in Uttarakhand.

Puducherry has registered 462 fatalities, Goa 351, Tripura 245, Chandigarh 123, Himachal Pradesh 120, Andaman and Nicobar Islands 52, Manipur 57, Ladakh 49, Meghalaya 36, Sikkim 28, Nagaland 15, Arunachal Pradesh 13, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

