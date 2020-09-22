STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
34 Haryana police officers transferred in major reshuffle

The transferred IPS officers include Haryana governor's ADC Sumer Pratap Singh, who was posted as Bhiwani SP.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:39 PM

The transferred officers include superintendents of police of many districts. (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: In a major reshuffle, the Haryana government on Tuesday transferred 25 IPS and nine HPS officers from one place to another in the state with immediate effect, an official statement said here.

The transferred officers include superintendents of police of many districts.

The transferred IPS officers include Haryana governor's ADC Sumer Pratap Singh, who was posted as Bhiwani SP.

Kurukshetra SP Astha Modi was posted as Gurgaon DCP (Headquarter), Police Headquarter SP Himanshu Garg as Jhajjar SP and Hisar SP Ganga Ram Punia as Karnal SP, the statement said.

Gurgaon Police Headquarters DCP Nikita Gahlaut was posted as Manesar DCP, Ballabgarh DCP Maqsood Ahmed as Gurgaon DCP (East) and Faridabad's DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Duggal as Kurukshetra SP.

Sirsa DIG-Cum-SP Arun Singh was posted as DIG at Haryana Police Academy, Madhuban with an additional charge of DIG of the State Crime Records Bureau there.

​ALSO READ | Over 50 IPS officers transferred in Maharashtra, Pune gets new police chief

Jhajjar DIG-cum-SP Ashok Kumar was posted as the DIG of State Vigilance Bureau, while DIG Om Parkash of Police Training Centre at Sunaria in Rohtak was posted as DIG-cum-SP of Jind.

Charkhi Dadri SP Balwan Singh Rana was made Hisar SP, the statement said.

D K Bhardwaj, Commandant, 2nd India Reserve Battalion, Bhondsi has been posted as Gurgaon DCP (Traffic) and Rajender Kumar Meena, Commandant, 4th Battalion, Haryana Armed Police, was made Haryana governor's ADC.

Among the Haryana Police Service officers, Manesar DCP Deepak Saharan has been posted as DCP of Gurgaon (West).

Vijay Pratap Singh, SP, Special Task Force, Ambala was posted as SP, Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau.

Surinder Singh Bhoria, SP, Karnal has been posted as SP, Security, CID, with an additional charge of SP commando, Newal.

