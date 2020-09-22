STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agri bills: Punjabi singers extend support to September 25 'bandh' call given by farmers' unions

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:08 PM

Diljit Dosanjh (Image Courtesy Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Many Punjabi singers have extended their support to the September 25 Punjab 'bandh' call given by farmers' unions against the new farm bills.

Around 30 farmers' outfits have given a call for the complete shutdown of Punjab on September 25 in protest against the bills.

Punjabi singer and actor Harbhajan Mann has appealed to people to support the bandh call.

Mann, in a tweet, said he, along with several other artists, would be participating in the Punjab bandh protest.

Another famous singer Babbu Mann also came out in support of the 'chakka jaam' on September 25.

In a video uploaded on his Instagram account, he urged people to unite for the farmers' cause.

Farmers in Punjab have been protesting against the three bills.

They have expressed apprehension that the three bills will pave a way for dismantling the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporates.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 during the day.

It had cleared the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Sunday.

The bills had been passed by Lok Sabha last week.

Singer Sidhu Moosewala, in a video, said he stands with farmers who had been protesting against the farm bills.

"We will hold 'rosh pardarshan' (protest) in Mansa," he said, adding that he would soon share the details of the protest.

He also appealed to people to come out and support farmers in their struggle.

A few days ago, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh had voiced his support for farmers and tweeted, "Kisaan Bachao, Desh Bachao. Kisaan Virodhi Bill Da Asi Sarey Virod Karde Haan (Save farmers, save the country. We all oppose the anti-farmer bills).

