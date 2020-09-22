STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CIC's post vacant, process of appointment going on: Government in Rajya Sabha

Union Minister Jitendra Singh said a high level search committee follows a method of obtaining relevant information about various candidates while scrutinizing applications and shortlists candidates.

Published: 22nd September 2020 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 05:54 PM   |  A+A-

BJP ready for assembly polls in J-K, EC needs to take decision: Union minister Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The process of appointment of a new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) in the Central Information Commission is going on, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, he said the CIC completed his tenure on August 26.

"The process of appointment of new CIC and ICs is going on," said Singh, the minister of state for personnel.

The Central Information Commission can have a CIC and ten ICs.

"One Information Commissioner is completing his tenure on 25.09.2020. The government had initiated the process to fill up the vacancy in a timely manner by way of issuing the advertisements to fill up the post of Chief Information Commissioner and up to 6 posts of Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission on 09.07.2020," he said.

Singh said a high level search committee follows a method of obtaining relevant information about various candidates while scrutinizing applications and shortlists candidates for the post of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners.

In response to separate query, the minister said that the Central Information Commission has been functional even after the declaration of lockdown in March, 2020.

"As for State Information Commissions, each of the state governments took a call appropriately," he said.

As far as Central Information Commission is concerned, a total number of 4,491 online requests have been processed since March, 2020 to September 17, 2020, Singh said.

"RTI online portal (https://rtionline.gov.in) has already been put in place by Department of Personnel and Training since August 2013 to help citizens in filing RTI applications, first and second appeals with the public authorities aligned there," he said in another reply.

Further, the Central Information Commission had in place the facility of audio/video hearing even before COVID-19 pandemic and all the second appeals/complaints cases outside Delhi have been adjudicated through NIC studios at various district headquarters as suitable for the appellant and respondent, Singh said.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Information Commission had taken steps to facilitate hearing of second appeals/complaints through audio/video facilities by intensive use of technology," the minister said.

More from Nation
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jitendra Singh Chief Information Commissioner Information Commissioners
India Matters
Former RBI Governor C Rangarajan. (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu's economy to revive to pre-Covid-19 period in 2 months: Rangarajan
The Parliament building. (Photo | PTI)
Capitalising on Opposition's boycott, Rajya Sabha passes record number of Bills
Rafale jets (File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, woman pilot to join fighter crew of IAF’s Rafale fleet
Civilians and security forces personnel killed in terrorist incidents across J-K came down to 45 from 54, said Centre in Monday. (Representational Photo | PTI)
53% fall in terror violence since Article 370 abrogation: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Phase-III human clinical trial of Oxford COVID-19 vaccine begins in Pune
BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
This time, IPL is about stars, sixes ... & Sourav Ganguly
Gallery
Yuvzvendra Chahal produced a crafty spell to set up a 10-run win for Royal Challengers Bangalore in their opening IPL contest against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | RCB Twitter)
IPL in PICS: Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal play bold as RCB down SRH by 10 runs
After 12 successful seasons, the Indian Premier league is back despite the challenges of the coronavirus. In 2020, it is set to make and break many records but before that, here are some facts and tidbits of the IPL that will keep you to update. (Photo | Express Illustration/ Tapas Ranjan)
A-Z of IPL 2020: Guess who has won the Orange cap the most number of times?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp